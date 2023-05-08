Berrien Community Foundation unveils 'Food For Good' initiative.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation unveiled its new “Food For Good” initiative on Monday.

The initiative is designed to help meet the increase in need at local food pantries. The foundation distributed a $36,000 grant was to help fund eight food pantries across Berrien County.

The group says supply chain and food price issues have forced many to turn to food pantries for help.

“I think we all know what it’s like to struggle and that if we can help our neighbor we should,” said Susan Matheny, the program director at Berrien Community Foundation. “Even more so there is such incredible need and families are struggling and that’s why we should help.”

On top of the initial grant, the foundation has issued a fundraising challenge to the Berrien County community for the Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantries.

The Feeding America pantries provide weekly fresh food to neighborhoods throughout Berrien County. However, due to the aforementioned supply chain issues and increased food prices, the program is expected to experience a $40,000 funding gap. That’s why the Berrien Community Fund will match donations up to $20,000 to help ensure food security via the Feeding America pantries.

To donate to the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.