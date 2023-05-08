‘America the Beautiful’ exhibit coming to Elkhart museum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Another art exhibit is getting its debut in Michiana, as the Midwest Museum of American Art (MMAA) in Elkhart displays Clyde Butcher’s “America the Beautiful” collection.

Being called the next Ansel Adams by Popular Photography magazine, Butcher immerses himself in the landscapes to capture these stunning photos.

Butcher’s work highlights the awe-inspiring beauty found in the United States, from the Redwood forests of California to the swamps of the Florida Everglades and everything in between.

Butcher has been quoted as saying he hopes his work can challenge others to protect the natural beauty of our planet.

“So in this exhibit, it includes 43 photographs, many of which are as big as 40x60 inches, of some of this country’s most beautiful and spectacular landscapes that have been set aside and deemed as unique for whatever reason,” says Randall Roberts, assistant curator at the Midwest Museum of American Art. “You know, he’s really trying to highlight this need for conservation and just protecting what beauty is right here in your own country.”

Clyde Butcher’s “America the Beautiful” display will be on exhibit from May 7 to July 16, 2023.

Butcher will be in Elkhart to visit the museum on Wednesday, June 28.

The MMAA displays over 200 years of American art and explores how art changes over time.

Viaggio Marine of Elkhart is sponsoring the exhibit.

The MMAA is also celebrating its 44th anniversary.

