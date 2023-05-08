2nd Chance Pet: Clark

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Clark!

Clark is a 7-year-old boy who has been at the shelter for over a year now, so he’s ready to find his forever family! To find out more about Clark, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Clark or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, call 574025504726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Laney

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Laney!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lenny

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Lenny or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets, Cruciate Ligament and Patella

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Rainbow Sherbet

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of S. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Rainbow Sherbet.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Kiser

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.

Pets

Pet Vet: Laundry and Dishwasher Pods

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Aoife and Picolo

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Aoife and Picolo are about 3 months old, and they’re ready to find a new home.

Pets

Pet Vet: Hip Dysplasia in Dogs

Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We sat down with our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to discuss the condition, and ways dog owners can notice the signs early.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Nina

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Nina!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Sheeba

Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Sheeba or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.