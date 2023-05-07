Zolman Tires helps devoted students with scholarship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nate Zolman owner of Zolman tires gave out their annual student leadership awards, with 10 lucky students being selected out of almost 300 applicants.

The students were selected by a panel of six judges throughout Zolman tires.

The winners each receivied $1000 of the $10,000 scholarship fund available.

The students are seniors from various schools across Michiana. Each had a minimum 3.0 GPA and a story that really epitomizes what the award is about.

“I think it’s about acknowledging hard work overcoming challenges” said Nate Zolman, “Whether that’s socially or medically what these kids have persevered through covid for two years. Some of them are from difficult homes, some great homes. Or with parents dying from cancer, grandparents raising them older brother,sister raising younger kids, the stories are amazing.”

This is the 4th year Zolman Tires has held the ceremony. It’s awarded over $30,000 to different students through its scholarship program over the years.

