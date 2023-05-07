Zolman Tire helps devoted students with scholarships

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Zolman Tire gave out its annual student leadership awards on Saturday night, with 10 lucky students being selected out of almost 300 applicants.

The students were selected by a panel of six judges throughout Zolman Tire. The 10 winners each received $1,000 of the $10,000 scholarship fund.

The students are seniors from various schools across Michiana. Each had a minimum 3.0 GPA and a story that really epitomizes what the award is about.

“I think it’s about acknowledging hard work and overcoming challenges” said Nate Zolman, owner of Zolman Tire. “Whether that’s socially or medically what these kids have persevered through COVID for two years. Some of them are from difficult homes, some great homes. Or with parents dying from cancer, grandparents raising them, older brother, sister raising younger kids. The stories are amazing.”

This is the fourth year Zolman Tire has held the ceremony. It’s awarded over $30,000 to different students through its scholarship program over the years.

Below is the list of recipients for this year’s student leadership awards:

Aurora Nunez

Salomon Vasquez

Haley Brenner

Jennifer Leon

Matthew Gresso

Zach Bartz

Cristina Avello

Morgan Righter

Lance Smith

Henry Huynh

