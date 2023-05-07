Suspect in cold case murder of Three Rivers woman dies in jail

Robert Odell Waters
Robert Odell Waters(Beaufort County, South Carolina)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WNDU) - The man arrested last week for the 1988 murder of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz has died.

On Saturday, Three Rivers Police Department learned that Robert Odell Waters was found dead in his jail cell at the Beaufort County Detention Center. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is being requested to conduct the in-custody death investigation.

Three Rivers Police is awaiting autopsy results before releasing additional details.

On April 30th, Waters was arrested for open murder following an interview with investigators in South Carolina where police had found him.

Detectives previously narrowed the suspect pool to a single family before identifying the 53-year-old as the suspect accused of brutally murdering Cathy Sue Swartz inside her Three Rivers apartment on December 2nd, 1988. Swartz’s 9-month-old daughter was in the next room while her mother was killed.

