Showers and storms move into Michiana

TONIGHT: Scattered storms, may be strong at times with small hail, heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. Low of 61.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers and storms, then a bit of a break during the day. Another chance of showers and storms move in late. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low in the upper 50s.

AHEAD: More showers and storms are possible Monday into early Tuesday, before we see some sunshine mid-week. The forecast is nice and warm with highs in the 70s!

Today’s Almanac:

High: 75

Low: 54

PPT: Trace

