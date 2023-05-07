Mishawaka native Anna Rohrer wins Indy Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A familiar face here in Michiana finished atop the women’s leaderboard at the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Anna Rohrer, a Mishawaka High School and University of Notre Dame graduate, was the female elite runner winner with a time of 1:11:31.

Rohrer’s win comes off a 22nd-place finish among women (170th overall) just two and a half weeks ago at the Boston Marathon, according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune.

“I just ran a marathon two and half weeks ago, so I knew I was in good shape,” Rohrer told our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis after Saturday’s mini marathon. “But I haven’t really ran this pace for 13 miles.”

Rohrer has already qualified for the Olympic Marathon Trials in 2024.

In high school, Rohrer was a two-time state cross country champion and three-time state champion in track in the 3,200. She also won the 1,600 state title as a senior.

At Notre Dame, Rohrer was a four-time first-team Cross Country All-American, a two-time indoor track first-team All-American, and a three-time outdoor track All-American.

Rohrer was an Atlantic Coast Conference cross country champion in 2016. She also won ACC titles in the 5,000-meter (indoor and outdoor) in 2017 and was the 10,000-meter outdoor champion in 2017 and 2019.

