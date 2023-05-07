Mamas Against Violence celebrates 20 years of violence prevention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local nonprofit Mamas Against Violence holds its 20th anniversary “Life After Loss” Celebration dinner.

For the past two decades, the organization has supported mothers and families that have lost children to acts of violence.

From coordinating marches to holding educational conferences and offering college scholarships, the Mamas Against Violence say they are dedicated to a safer, peaceful community.

Mamas Against Violence President Bobbie Woods tells 16 News Now that their organization can’t stop until the shooting stops.

“You know, we reach out to families, we pray with them, we cry with them,” says Bobbie Woods, President of Mamas Against Violence. “I carry a phone, and sometimes I’m on the phone at 12, 1 o’clock at night, talking to that mother that’s just in need of some support. So, we give support, we give encouragement, and we give love.”

Bobbie Woods lost her son Terrell to gun violence in 2003, prompting her to start the organization.

The Keynote speaker was Dr. Anthony Douglas II. Lady Sax provided live entertainment.

Keynote speaker Dr. Anthony Douglas II said there are four main factors regarding youth gun violence; Lack of education, growing up in a single-parent household, history of family incarceration, and household income.

He also shared crime statistics, including studies showing gun owners are likelier to harm themselves or someone in their household than to use a gun in self-defense.

The Mamas Against Violence hold a monthly support group at the Charles Martin Center on the first Monday at 6 p.m.

The Charles Martin Center is located at 802 Lincoln Way W, South Bend, IN 46616. Their phone number is (574) 280-7092.

For more information, click the link at the top of this page or check out the Mamas Against Violence Facebook page.

