LOGAN throws ‘A Night in Hollywood’ client prom

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s prom season all over the country, and local nonprofit LOGAN is ensuring their clients experience the grand occasion by throwing the “A Night in Hollywood” client prom.

Since 1950, Logan has offered resources and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and prom night was no different.

“So previously, LOGAN has had a really strong recreation program, and during COVID, we kind of took a halt to it just because of the social distancing and things like that,” says Kayle Sexton Leonard, Senior Director of Family and Community Supports, Studios, and Wellness at LOGAN. “We brought it back; we took that time to really revamp our program and bring it back with so many great things.”

This is the first big event that LOGAN’s Wellness program has held since the end of Covid, and they pulled out all the stops to make sure their clients could dance the night away.

“So today, we’re here for our client prom; we’re really excited,” Leonard said. “Our wellness program just kicked back off in September, so this is our first really big event that we’ve had, so we’re really excited today.”

LOGAN made it a night to remember with a red carpet, photo backdrops, drink station, and live DJ who played all the classic school dance songs, like DJ Casper’s “Cha Cha Slide,” Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

“We’re really excited to have a prom tonight,” Leonard said. “Of course, we want to give our clients the experience just like everybody else, so dress up, have fun, bring your friends, and have a good time and dance.”

And this is just the beginning of the summer season for LOGAN, which is shaping up to be a fun, event-filled season.

“We have so many programs that we’re offering,” Leonard said. “They’re designed for all of our clients just to feel like everybody else, from cooking classes to basketball and open gym. You can find these programs on our website. We have a really cool summer camp that’s starting, and we can’t wait to kick that off in June.”

LOGAN wants to thank radio station B100 and AAY’s Event Rental for helping them provide this fantastic experience for their clients.

“We’re already served over 100 clients since we really kicked back off,” Leonard said.

“A Night in Hollywood” client prom was held at LOGAN’s Hannah & Friends assisted living facility at 51250 Hollyhock Rd, South Bend, IN 46637.

For more information, click the link at the top of this page or check out the LOGAN’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.