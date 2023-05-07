Cubs’ Hoerner meets with fans in New Buffalo
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Saturday, the Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner met with fans at Fathers N Sons Sports Memorabilia to sign autographs & take pictures.
“We’re really excited to have him,” says owner Rex Gotcher. “It’s our first signing of a current player and the turnout has been fantastic. Small town New Buffalo and just look at the turnout -- it’s amazing. This is where the hobby lives and breathes every single day.”
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.