Cubs’ Hoerner meets with fans in New Buffalo

Cubs Nico Hoerner signs autographs and takes pictures with fans at Fathers N Sons Sports Memorabilia in New Buffalo, Michigan(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Saturday, the Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner met with fans at Fathers N Sons Sports Memorabilia to sign autographs & take pictures.

“We’re really excited to have him,” says owner Rex Gotcher. “It’s our first signing of a current player and the turnout has been fantastic. Small town New Buffalo and just look at the turnout -- it’s amazing. This is where the hobby lives and breathes every single day.”

