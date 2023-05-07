Cubs’ Hoerner meets with fans in New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Saturday, the Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner met with fans at Fathers N Sons Sports Memorabilia to sign autographs & take pictures.

“We’re really excited to have him,” says owner Rex Gotcher. “It’s our first signing of a current player and the turnout has been fantastic. Small town New Buffalo and just look at the turnout -- it’s amazing. This is where the hobby lives and breathes every single day.”

