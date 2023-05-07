Cinco de Mayo fiesta at St. Adalbert brings fun for all ages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though Cinco de Mayo was Friday, that didn’t stopping St. Adalbert Parish from hosting its Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Saturday.

The event has been going for over 30 years at the church, with plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From face painting for the kids to live music for the adults, it truly was a fun celebration for the holiday.

And of course, you can’t forget the food!

“People are happy and they’re enjoying themselves,” said Luz Ahuhtl, a fiesta attendee. “And I just want to bring more people to come in and have a good time and enjoy just how good it is. We’ve got tacos, burritos, elotes, equites, tamales. Just a bunch of good food.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.