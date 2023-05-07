Cinco de Mayo fiesta brings fun for all ages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Even though Cinco de Mayo was yesterday that’s not stopping Saint Adalbert parish from hosting its Cinco de Mayo fiesta today.

The event has been going for over 30 years at the church, with plenty of fun activites for the whole family.

From face-painting for the kids, to live music for the adults. it truly was a fun celebration for the holiday.

And of course you cant forget the food.

“Because I seen all in there people are happy there enjoying themselves. And I just want to bring more people to come in and have a good time and enjoy just how good it is.” said Luz Ahuhtl, a fiesta attendee

“We’ve got tacos, burritas, elotes, equites, tamales just a bunch of good food.”

