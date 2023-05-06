Volunteers clean-up Juday Creek for third year

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, volunteers began phase three of their Juday Creek Clean-Up and Beautification Project.

Not only did volunteers share that it makes the creek look more beautiful but also that it helps the wildlife in the area.

According to the group, the trout stream known as Juday Creek is home to animals like coyote and geese, as well as lots of spring foliage.

Sharing that they are one of many reasons to keep water resources, and our planet clean.

“This is our third event. We had an art show that kicked off Sunday, 6 days ago, and that’s running for a month at First unitarian Church, you can show up any Sunday. It’s called ‘for the beauty of the Earth,’ so that’s happening. There will be a solar luncheon this summer... we anticipate doing events until December,” said Organizer, Diana Mendelsohn. '

For information on upcoming events and clean-up projects, you can reach Mendelsohn at 574-310-9428.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.