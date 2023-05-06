SBPD and SAVE Outreach host Stock-Up for Summer Food and Necessities Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From 8 a.m., to noon on Saturday, South Bend police officers, S.A.V.E Outreach, and volunteers collected non-perishable food items and other necessities like backpacks, personal hygiene products, and more.

The Stock-Up for Summer Food and Necessities Drive helps the South Bend Police Department to restock their ‘Community Outreach Pantry Service,’ while also supporting the Stand Against Violence Outreach.

Officers shared with 16 News Now that is important at this time of year to make sure the pantry is stocked and ready to help out the community.

“I think this is huge because every time around Thanksgiving and Christmas time there are a bunch of food drives and donations stuff for the holidays, but nothing in that springtime right before summer. South Bend PD has had a food pantry for several years now, so his is where we want to try and stock that up and not only help out SAVE Outreach, with their work every day to prevent gun and gang violence in our community but what can we do for everybody else,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski.

If you’d like to donate to the pantry, you can visit the South Bend Police Department during regular business hours.

