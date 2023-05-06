Police searching for suspect after 3 hurt in Osceola shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The search for a suspect is underway after three people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Osceola.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says officers were called around 2:10 a.m. to Gina’s Far East Lounge in the 55500 block of Ash Road in Osceola for reports of multiple shooting victims.

When they arrived, they found three male victims with gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to the hospital. Currently, they are in critical, but stable, condition.

Police are working to identify the suspect. That suspect is believed to have left the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

