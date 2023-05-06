Congressman Rudy Yakym announces winner of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym announced the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in the Hoosier state.

Each year, high school students across the country submit their art work to the competition in hopes of winning first place in their state, and having their work displayed in the nation’s capital.

Top ten finalists in Indiana met at the South Bend International Airport to find out where they rank, and who won first place and runner-up.

This year’s winner was Jasmine Delaluz, a senior at John Glenn High School, for her intricate painting of a deer in a party hat.

“The idea was just to show wildlife. I really like painting animals,” Delaluz said.

The runner-up was Elliana Lemberis, a senior at Laville High School for her painting of pine tress in the snow.

“I didn’t expect to make it this far. I didn’t know there was a top ten, so, I think this is really fun and I really appreciate the opportunity of it,” Lemberis said.

Again, the first place piece will head to the nation’s capital to be displayed with other winners, and the runner-up will head to be displayed in Congressman Yakym’s Mishawaka office.

