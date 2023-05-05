Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa hospitalized

Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa
Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa(Starke County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa is in the hospital after becoming ill last weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Rosa has made large strides since he was hospitalized and is no longer on a ventilator.

The Sheriff’s Office says it remains cautiously optimistic during this difficult time.

You can read the full Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Holcomb signs bills on student pronouns, book bans in school libraries

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Critics of the bills say they target LGBTQ+ people in the state, especially students.

Indiana

Indianapolis Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN and 16 News Now
The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

News

DTSB First Fridays: Pedals and Petals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The event will be a celebration of all things spring.

Candidates

Leichty selected to replace Stutsman as Goshen’s mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Leichty will assume her new duties on June 16.

Latest News

News

Gina Leichty selected as Goshen’s interim mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leichty will assume her new duties on June 16.

News

Irish women’s hoops adds forward from transfer portal

Updated: 4 hours ago
Graduate student Becky Obinma will join the Irish after three years at Pepperdine and two at TCU.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Chance of morning showers Saturday & Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Temperatures will warm into the 70s Friday through the weekend.

News

South Bend Cubs host 'Indy 500 Night'

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Plans call to rebuild Fire Station 8 in South Bend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Thursday, firefighters held a community open house to talk about plans to demolish and rebuild Fire Station 8, which is located on Twyckenham Drive.