Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa hospitalized
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa is in the hospital after becoming ill last weekend.
According to a Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Rosa has made large strides since he was hospitalized and is no longer on a ventilator.
The Sheriff’s Office says it remains cautiously optimistic during this difficult time.
You can read the full Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in its entirety below:
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.