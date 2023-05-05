Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa hospitalized

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starke County Sheriff Jack Rosa is in the hospital after becoming ill last weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Rosa has made large strides since he was hospitalized and is no longer on a ventilator.

The Sheriff’s Office says it remains cautiously optimistic during this difficult time.

You can read the full Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in its entirety below:

Sheriff Jack Rosa became ill last weekend. The Sheriff is hospitalized. However, the Sheriff has made large strides and is off the ventilator. We remain cautiously optimistic. We wish to respect the privacy of the Sheriff and his family during this time. Prayers would be appreciated. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the public in the Sheriff’s absence. Business as usual. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.