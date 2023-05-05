Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns next week

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns on Saturday, May 13!

The National Association of Letter Carriers will send carriers out to more than 10,000 communities across the country to collect food donations along their postal routes to restock food banks and pantries.

During the week of May 8, a reminder will be delivered via postcard to residents in their mailboxes. Those interested in participating should place non-perishable items in a sturdy bag by their mailbox by 8 a.m. If it looks like rain, residents are advised to use a plastic bag. The donations will be picked up and delivered to the Food Bank.

Those who participate are asked not to donate glass items.

The list of sought-after donations is enclosed below:

  • Canned Soup
  • Boxed Dinner Meals
  • Dried Beans (pinto, black, great northern, kidney)
  • Dried Lentils
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly
  • Breakfast Cereal
  • Macaroni and Cheese
  • Boxed Noodles (egg noodles, elbow macaroni, spaghetti)
  • Canned Fruit (low sugar is preferred)
  • Canned Vegetables (low sodium is preferred)
  • Canned Chicken, Tuna, and Spam
  • Rice (brown or white)
  • Boxed Mashed Potatoes
  • Flour
  • Cooking Oil
  • Personal Care Items (toilet paper, bar soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, etc.)
  • Cleaning Supplies (laundry detergent, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, etc.)

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one-day food drive and the largest for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana each year.

