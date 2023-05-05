St. Joseph County FACT investigating after pedestrian hit on bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the bypass near U.S. 31 on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area just after 12 p.m. They say a 64-year-old Buchanan man was driving on the bypass when he struck a pedestrian.

Police say the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the person who was struck is being withheld until their family is notified.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.