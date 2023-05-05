St. Joseph County FACT investigating after pedestrian hit on bypass

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the bypass near U.S. 31 on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area just after 12 p.m. They say a 64-year-old Buchanan man was driving on the bypass when he struck a pedestrian.

Police say the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the person who was struck is being withheld until their family is notified.

