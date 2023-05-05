South Bend Cubs host “Indy 500 Night”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May in Indiana means it’s race month for the Indianapolis 500. Per his yearly tradition, J. Douglas Boles - the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - made his tour around Indiana. That ended with a stop on Thursday night in South Bend, for Indy 500 Night at Four Winds Field.

Boles’ tour included stops in Anderson, Muncie, Winchester and Decatur before South Bend. He talked about why he includes the northern part of the state and an event at a minor league baseball game.

“The biggest part of this minor league baseball game is that the Indy 500 is an Indiana asset, and so when we have the opportunity to partner with other sports franchises in our city and come out and hang out, fans are fans and it’s just a lot of fun to do that,” said Boles. “What a beautiful night to do baseball and to talk about racing and talk about Spring in Indiana so for me it’s really more about thanking the folks in South Bend, especially the sports fans in South Bend -- many of whom I’ve talked to several who come down to the Indy 500 it’s pretty cool.”

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for May 28th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

