South Bend Cubs host ‘Indy 500 Night’ at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s May in Indiana, which means “The Greatest Month in Racing” is here!

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, otherwise known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” takes place on May 28.

As per tradition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles made his tour around Indiana.

It ended Thursday with a stop in South Bend at Four Winds Field, where the South Bend Cubs hosted “Indy 500 Night.” His tour included trips to Anderson, Muncie, Winchester, and Decatur.

Boles caught up with 16 Sports during the game to talk about his tour, and why he included the northern of the state.

“The biggest part of this minor league baseball game is that the Indy 500 is an Indiana asset,” Boles said. “When we have the opportunity to partner with other sports franchises in our city and come out and hang out, fans are fans and it’s just a lot of fun to do that. What a beautiful night to do baseball and to talk about racing and talk about spring in Indiana.

“For me, it’s really more about thanking the folks in South Bend, especially the sports fans in South Bend, He added. “I’ve talked to several who come down to the Indy 500. It’s pretty cool.”

And while all of that was going on, the Cubs were facing the Cedar Rapids Kernels for game three of their six-game set. They went on to lose 8-1.

The series continues with game four on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.