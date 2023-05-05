A sneak peek inside the new Meijer supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s north side is gearing up for the opening of a brand-new Meijer supercenter, and 16 News Now got a sneak peek at it on Friday morning!

The new store, which is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street, officially opens to the public next Thursday, May 11, at 6 a.m., but the grand opening and special giveaways won’t happen until the following Sunday, May 14.

Local leaders were also on hand for Friday’s sneak peek. According to Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, the project has been in the works for 18 years.

“They do have a loyal customer base and for years, we’ve had to go to Goshen to satisfy our itch,” Roberson said. “Now, we’ll be able to come right here and be able to do it, and I think it’s wonderful for this particular corridor.”

Meijer says the supercenter features all the grocery staples that its customers have come to expect, such as fresh produce and a deli. The store also has a gas station, a garden center, a pharmacy, a floral area, and departments for pets, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel.

“As somebody that lives in Elkhart and has worked in Elkhart County for several years with Meijer, it’s just a privilege to be a part of that and to be a part of the excitement,” said Eric Dean, store manager.

During Friday’s sneak peek, Meijer gave $15,000 to the Elkhart Education Foundation. The foundation says the donation will directly benefit its Schoolhouse Supply Store, as well as many other programs.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.