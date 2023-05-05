Shrewsberry lands 2024 commit from Illinois

(@ColeCerta)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Micah Shrewsberry has been busy on the recruiting trail since taking over as head coach of the Notre Dame men’s basketball program.

On Thursday, he picked up a commitment from the class of 2024 in Cole Certa, a shooting guard from Bloomington Central Catholic in Illinois.

As a junior last season, the current 3-star guard made 115 3-pointers while leading Central Catholic to a state runner-up finish.

Shrewsberry landed three other commitments this week — all from the class of 2023 and all previous commits to Penn State, where he previously coached. They include his son, Braeden, Carey Booth, and Logan Imes.

