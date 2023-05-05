Plans call to rebuild Fire Station 8 in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, firefighters held a community open house to talk about plans to demolish and rebuild Fire Station 8, which is located on Twyckenham Drive.

It was built in 1957, making it the oldest fire station in the city.

Fire Chief Carl Buchanon says he wants to make the fire station more sustainable, adding that it has been a “footprint” in our community.

“I’ve seen kids that are now adults and have their own families that still live over here tell the stories of how they rode their bike over here when they were kids. And there used to be a soda pop machine inside and a water fountain where they would ride their bikes and come in and talk to the firefighters,” says Buchanon.

Buchanon says he wants fire crews to feel safe and comfortable.

“So that our people will be taken care of because they can’t take care of you out there if we are not taking care of them in here...It’s not just good enough that we are protecting them out in the streets, we need to make sure we are protecting them inside of our quarters as well and that’s just being responsible,” says Buchanon.

Buchanon says he wants better accommodations for men and women, gear washing extractors, and a cancer mitigation system.

“I’ve been very adamant about speaking out about cancer on the fire department and with our fire firefighters and making sure that they are safe, and so all of our facilities are being built now with that in mind,” he adds.

There is also talk about having an EMS service and putting another ambulance in the district.

Demolition could begin this Fall.

“But the calls will still be answered. We have station 10, station 9 and station 1,” says Buchanon.

They currently have $3.2 million for the project but still need another million.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.