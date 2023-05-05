Michigan State Police investigating armed robbery at Cass Co. liquor store

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police troopers need your help identifying the lone suspect in an armed robbery on Thursday night in Cass County.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Sunrise Corner liquor store in Howard Township. Police say an unknown male suspect who was wearing a disguise walked into the store at closing. He was holding a very distinct cleaver knife with light blue handle as he demanded money and vapes.

He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and four Breeze Pro vape pens, Vanilla Tobacco &Strawberry Lime.

Police say the suspect is somewhere between 5′7″ and 5′11″ and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds. He has short black hair.

According to police, the suspect’s disguise was three distinct layers of clothing worn over his face and head.

First layer : A black, wool “beanie” hat with a large hole on the back left (approximately 3 inches) and pulled completely over his eyes

Second layer : Another bright blue “beanie” hat (possibly a ski mask) pulled over his face.

Third layer : A bright red piece of ripped clothing wrapped around the back of his neck.

Police say it appeared the disguise was filled with lawn debris of some sort.

In addition to the distinct layers of clothing covering his face, the suspect was also wearing the following at the time of the armed robbery:

Unclean white socks

Dark brown or black sandals with distinct two-tone outsoles and Velcro style straps

Worn-out blue jeans with ripped front right pocket area exposing white pocket lining

Old, worn-out dark blue crewneck sweatshirt covered with lawn debris

Sleeves pulled down covering his hands serving as gloves

If you recognize this suspect, have knowledge of his whereabouts, or have any other information related to this armed robbery, you’re asked to call t D/Sgt. John Moore at 269-921-5457 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.