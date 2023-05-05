Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 24 years and 6 months for Schwartz, a welder.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Schwartz to serve 170 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road
Shooting victim dies after walking into Memorial Hospital
Police investigating after teen hurt in Elkhart shooting
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Fulton County
Crews extinguish Thursday morning house fire in South Bend

Latest News

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star
LaVille hosts ‘Ag Days’ for elementary schoolers
The event gave elementary students a chance to see all things agriculture.
LaVille hosts ‘Ag Days’ for elementary schoolers
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate