Leichty selected to replace Stutsman as Goshen’s mayor

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Gina Leichty has been selected as the future interim Goshen mayor.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the Elkhart County Democratic Party held a caucus Thursday night at Goshen Public Library and selected Gina Leichty to replace Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

Stutsman announced in March that he would be resigning as mayor to become CEO of LaCasa. He endorsed Leichty to become the city’s next leader.

Leichty will assume her new duties on June 16. She will also be the Democratic candidate in the November election against the newly selected Republican candidate Bill Malone.

Leichty is a longtime resident of Goshen and graduate of Goshen College. She is credited with bringing the “First Fridays” program to Goshen in 2007.

