LaVille hosts ‘Ag Days’ for elementary schoolers

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKEVILLE/LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - LaVille Jr./Sr. High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter and Career/Tech Education departments hosted “Ag Days” on Friday.

The event gave elementary students a chance to see all things agriculture — including farm equipment, animals, and displays about agricultural business and science.

The school usually hosts the event once a year.

