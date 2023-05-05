Indianapolis Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1M challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1M challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN and 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN/WNDU) - The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply. The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3. To learn more about the “Saving Species Challenge” or to apply, click here.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DTSB First Fridays: Pedals and Petals

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The event will be a celebration of all things spring.

Candidates

Gina Leichty selected as Goshen’s interim mayor

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Leichty will assume her new duties on June 16.

News

Gina Leichty selected as Goshen’s interim mayor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Leichty will assume her new duties on June 16.

News

Irish women’s hoops adds forward from transfer portal

Updated: 3 hours ago
Graduate student Becky Obinma will join the Irish after three years at Pepperdine and two at TCU.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Chance of morning showers Saturday & Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Temperatures will warm into the 70s Friday through the weekend.

News

South Bend Cubs host 'Indy 500 Night'

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Plans call to rebuild Fire Station 8 in South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Thursday, firefighters held a community open house to talk about plans to demolish and rebuild Fire Station 8, which is located on Twyckenham Drive.

News

Police investigating shooting incident in Brookside Manor

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive returns next week

Updated: 12 hours ago