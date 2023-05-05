Humane Society of SJC continues to ‘Empty the Shelters’

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Since May 1st, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County has been participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event.

So far, the Humane Society of SJC has found homes for 5 cats and 4 dogs, but still 80 pets are hoping to be adopted.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $50 for dogs and $25 dollars for cats.

According to the Humane Society of SJC, it is extremely important that they ‘Empty the Shelters’ in order to make room for the influx of animals that need the shelter in the spring and summer.

Adoptable animals are already spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccinations, making it easier than ever for you to stop by and take home your new best friend.

“Everybody has to be pre-approved to adopt a pet, so even though adoption fees are way reduced right now, they’re $50 for dogs when they’re normally $200, and $25 for cats when they’re normally $50 or $75, so you know, come down to the shelter, take a look at the animals, look at them online, but get pre-approved, that we can get you in, get you out quickly and you get the pet that you’re really wanting to get,” says Humane Society of SJC Executive Director, Genny Brown.

For information on how to get pre-approved, and pictures of which animals are adoptable, click here.

