Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County hosts 'Raise the Roof' event

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about “raising” the roof for families tonight in Elkhart County?

Taking place at the Northern Indiana Event Center, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County set a goal of raising $325,000 to fully fund two homes for the Reynolds and Johnson families.

The event, designed as a friendly competition between participants, was held to raise money and donate household items to help these families out.

State Senator Linda Rogers spoke with 16 News Now on what makes this program so special.

“Tonight is an amazing event. I love watching all the different businesses that are competing as they build the walls for these new homes, so a lot of excitement, great opportunity, so I appreciate everyone being here,” Sen. Linda Rogers said.

At the end of the evening, the walls of both homes were raised inside the pavilion.

