Gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick stops by South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A candidate for governor was in South Bend on Friday.

Jennifer McCormick, a former Republican now turned Democrat, is vying for the top job in Hoosier politics.

She spoke in South Bend in front of the county courthouse. McCormick says she made the decision to run after a legislative session that she said was “beyond ridiculous.”

“So we will start with book banning, really?” McCormick told16 News Now. “We’ll start with the bans on LGBTQ health care, right? I mean the list goes on; we’ll talk about you now, public education, which services 90% of our kids - was the most underfunded system of all the schools. The one that services the smallest percentage of students got by far the majority of the money.”

McCormick is the only declared Democratic candidate running for governor. Current Senator Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and former head of the state’s economic development corporation Eric Doden are all running on the Republican side.

