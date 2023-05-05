Gina Leichty selected as Goshen’s interim mayor

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Gina Leichty has been selected as the future interim Goshen mayor.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the Elkhart County Democratic Party held a caucus Thursday night at Goshen Public Library and selected Gina Leichty to replace Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

Stutsman announced in March that he would be resigning as mayor to become CEO of LaCasa. He endorsed Leichty to become the city’s next leader.

Leichty will assume her new duties on June 16. She will also be the Democratic candidate in the November election against the newly selected Republican candidate Bill Malone.

Leichty is a longtime resident of Goshen and graduate of Goshen College. She is credited with bringing the “First Fridays” program to Goshen in 2007.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

Mayoral race set in Benton Harbor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Incumbent Mayor Marcus Muhammad will face Gwen Johnson for the seat.

Indiana

Ex-Indiana schools chief McCormick enters governor’s race

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
She’s the only publicly active potential Democratic candidate for the 2024 race to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Republican primary for Walkerton Town Council Ward 4 ends in tie

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
Kyle Norris and Bryan Vandall finished tied with 55 votes each.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Southwestern Michigan school systems receive differing bond proposal results

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
In Cass County all of the proposed bonds passed. But in Berrien County, voters had mixed feelings.

Latest News

Decision 2023: Election Results

Bianca Tirado wins South Bend City Clerk’s Democratic primary race

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Bianca Tirado will be the next City Clerk in South Bend after earning nearly 4,000 votes, beating out incumbent City Clerk Dawn Jones and newcomer Jason Banicki.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Stevensville voters say ‘yes’ to no dispensary in town

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT
|
By Matt Gotsch
The November proposal has gone up in smoke, as the opponents to this ordinance have prevailed by a vote of 287 to 181.

Decision 2023: Election Results

School City of Mishawaka referendum passed by voters

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The purpose of the referendum is to make salaries more competitive and to help heighten school safety and security in every building.

Decision 2023: Election Results

James Mueller wins Democratic nomination for South Bend Mayor

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
James Mueller received 4,880 votes (68%) compared to Henry Davis Jr.’s 2,349 votes (32%).

Decision 2023: Election Results

Decision 2023: Primary Election Results

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The results are in from Election Day here in Michiana!

Politics

A look at the Democratic candidates for South Bend mayor

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
On Tuesday, voters will decide who will remain on the ballot come November.