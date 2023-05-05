First Alert Forecast: Chance of morning showers Saturday & Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

While Thursday was warm, Friday is expected to be warmer. High temperatures will get a 5 degree boost into the 70s on Friday and through the weekend. Rain chances have started to increase on Sunday with scattered light showers. This will also carry into Monday where more rain is expected. Based on the latest data, above average high temperatures are likely from this weekend and through Mother’s day. The warmest stretch will come on Sunday and Monday when temperatures top out in the middle 70s. Morning temperatures will average in the 40s and all indicators suggest and an end to frost/freeze threats for the season.

FRIDAY: Sunny start to the day with a few afternoon clouds. High 72F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Mid-70s and sunshine head into Michiana with a southeast wind of 10-25 mph. Slight chance of a passing shower Saturday night into Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few chances for showers and T-storms move back into Michiana next week. Temperatures will stay above average in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Our average high is 65F with an average overnight low in the mid-40s.

