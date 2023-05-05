Emergency crews respond to barn fire in Warsaw

Crews are battling a fire in Warsaw on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Crews are battling a fire in Warsaw on Friday, May 5, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are on scene of a barn fire in Warsaw Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews are fighting a barn fire at 4494 S. County Farm Road, also known as Vana Dell Farms Inc.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, the call for the fire came in around 1:30 p.m., at which point the smoke plume had grown so large it could be observed from at least a half-mile away. Claypool Fire said they stopped the fire from spreading to a second barn, though a couple of posts in between and a tractor in the second barn caught aflame.

The initial barn was loaded with equipment but had no livestock. Firefighters were able to pull the tractor from the second barn.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

An image of the tanker being filled with more water.
An image of the tanker being filled with more water.(City of Warsaw)

Tankers are refilling in the area of County Road 200 South by Fire Station #3 and the Warsaw Community Church.

Residents are advised to avoid the area to let crews refill and fight the fire.

