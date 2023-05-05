DTSB First Fridays: Pedals and Petals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays returns to downtown South Bend, and May’s theme is ‘Pedals and Petals.’

The event will be a celebration of all things spring.

There will be a bike parade, bike games, and bike safety demonstrations.

There will also be a plant sale and swap on the gridiron, plus flower arranging classes and so much more.

Festivities will take place from 5 – 9 p.m.

Free parking is available on the street and in city-managed garages.

To view a full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.