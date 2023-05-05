DTSB First Fridays: Pedals and Petals
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays returns to downtown South Bend, and May’s theme is ‘Pedals and Petals.’
The event will be a celebration of all things spring.
There will be a bike parade, bike games, and bike safety demonstrations.
There will also be a plant sale and swap on the gridiron, plus flower arranging classes and so much more.
Festivities will take place from 5 – 9 p.m.
Free parking is available on the street and in city-managed garages.
