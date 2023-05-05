Berrien County dedicates road in honor of worker killed on the job

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A road in Berrien County is being dedicated to a worker who was killed on the job last summer.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the county is dedicating a portion of Red Bud Trail between Snow Road and Grange Road in memory of William “Mack” Isom.

Isom, 57, was a Berrien County Road Department employee who was killed by an alleged drunk driver while trying to clear a road back on July 20, 2022. He had worked his entire career out of the Baroda garage and was ultimately named as a lead worker.

Road officials said he was fondly called “Mack” by everyone who knew and loved him.

On Thursday night, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to rename the aforementioned stretch of Red Bud Trial as “Mack Isom Memorial Road.”

Isom was clearing a large tree branch that was blocking Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan last July when a car hit him and the branch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 34-year-old Taylor Johnson of Buchanan, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Investigators said Johnson was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.

If found guilty, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

