Aaron Perri steps down as director of South Bend Venues Parks and Arts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — For the last seven years his job has been to make South Bend more lovable and livable.

While Aaron Perri will remain a South Bend resident, he will cease to be a city employee after June 1.

As director of South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, Perri has overseen the largest investment in shared public spaces in city history—nearly $100 million worth.

He spent yesterday in the governor’s office where S. B. 326 was signed into law, “which brings a significant amount of resources, state resources to the city of South Bend,” Perri explained.

The bill will bring up to $100 million in state funds over the next 20 years to expand the city owned baseball stadium and likely improve the Century Center.

That’s on top of the significant investment already made to city public spaces as part of the My S.B. Parks and Trails initiative.

“Here we are about seven years later, and we’ve completed nearly $100 million worth of projects, 42 different sites throughout the city. All without raising taxes or adding any new taxes,” said Perri.

Perri organized community celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding in 2015, and the 100th anniversary of the Morris Performing Arts Center in 2022.

Perri brought a ropes course to Rum Village Park, turned on the river lights, and established the city’s first dog park.

“Again, we went from a place where people gave us that, I think undeservedly ‘dying city’ moniker, to a place now that’s topping the list. We were named the best parks department in the country last year, right.”

Aaron Perri is taking a job in the private sector and will continue to work on projects that make public spaces more welcoming.

“This work is a passion of mine, and the idea is, I’m going to get to do this type of work around the country, so, in a way that’s, I’m able to have similar impact with other communities coast to coast.”

