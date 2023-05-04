Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Shooting victim dies after walking into Memorial Hospital
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court
This new museum will highlight more than 150 years of Walkerton history through three main...
New museum in Walkerton preps for grand opening
Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
The sixth-ranked prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ system is expected to join the club on Friday.
Former South Bend Cub Matt Mervis called up to majors
Mickey visited a 9th grade English class at Mishawaka High School on Thursday to discuss the...
ND defensive back Jaden Mickey discusses new book with Mishawaka HS students