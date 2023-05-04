Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity

Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer. (Source: WGAL, STEVENS FAMILY, CNN)
By Anne Shannon, WGAL
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – Jean Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday this week.

Born in New Jersey in 1916, she ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer.

“I was on a television program,” she explained. “Cooking was what I was doing, and people would turn their television on.”

Stevens says her recipe for a long life includes eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well, my mother always said, ‘Love your fruit and vegetables,’” she said.

She raised three sons, has five grandchildren and countless friends who believe her secret to longevity may be more about her attitude.

“I think this is why she’s done as well as she has is because she always is happy,” her niece Marion Uhlig said.

One of her grandsons agreed, saying she is an “incredibly optimistic person.”

Stevens worked as a teacher and dietician. She also had a passion for travel.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership
If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email...
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Latest News

Pearl mother outraged after daycare worker is accused of assaulting her 3-year-old child
Mother expresses outrage after her 3-year-old’s alleged assault at day care; worker arrested
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich,...
BMW: Don’t drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
This photo provided by World Video Game Hall of Fame, Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space,...
Video Game Hall of Fame winners extended reach to girls, grandparents