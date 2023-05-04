‘Symphony Under the Stars’ headed to Howard Park in June

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend in style? Now you can at Howard Park in downtown South Bend.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform its seasonal final “Symphony Under the Stars” on Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Spectators will hear patriotic tunes, tributes to the Armed Forces, and popular songs by the South Bend Civic Theatre’s “Guys and Dolls” cast.

Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

The concert is made possible through partnerships between Howard Park, Venues Parks & Arts, and the South Bend Civic Theatre.

