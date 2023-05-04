‘Symphony Under the Stars’ headed to Howard Park in June

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend in style? Now you can at Howard Park in downtown South Bend.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform its seasonal final “Symphony Under the Stars” on Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Spectators will hear patriotic tunes, tributes to the Armed Forces, and popular songs by the South Bend Civic Theatre’s “Guys and Dolls” cast.

Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

The concert is made possible through partnerships between Howard Park, Venues Parks & Arts, and the South Bend Civic Theatre.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 critically injured after shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email...
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child: Levy’s Advice
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Transpo to host hiring event on Saturday
‘Quilt Fiber Expo’ headed to Elkhart County in June