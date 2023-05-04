Southold Dance Theater gears up for ‘Giselle’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Southold Dance Theater is gearing up to perform a new ballet.
Giselle will come to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center June 2 – 4.
Some consider it one of the greatest ballets of all time. It’s a story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness.
“It’s a huge deal for our students, there’s a lot of work that goes into it,” said Sarah Taylor, executive director of Southold Dance Theater. “They’re stretching themselves not only as students but human beings because there’s a lot of emotional reach in Giselle and certain emotions that they might not have experienced yet.”
