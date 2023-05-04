South Bend Education Foundation hosts ‘Great Friends of Schools Breakfast’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those who play an important role in the South Bend Community School Corporation were celebrated at an event in the city on Thursday morning.

The “Great Friends of Schools Breakfast” was hosted by the South Bend Education Foundation at Palais Royale. The organization provides grants to teachers and principals, along with professional development grants.

As the school year comes to a close, Thursday’s event recognized the recipients of this year’s teacher grants, as well as some talented students. The foundation also highlighted some successes of the corporation.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings spoke and made sure to put the spotlight on someone very special in the crowd — Mrs. Beverly Beck, Indiana’s longest-serving teacher.

The event was emceed by our very own Tricia Sloma. The featured speaker was author and graphic novelist Jarrett J. Krosoczka.

