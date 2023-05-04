Shooting victim dies after walking into Memorial Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person died from his injuries in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police learned just after 1:30 p.m. that a gunshot wound victim had walked into Memorial Hospital. That victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Marion Street and Taylor Street, which is not too far from the hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. His autopsy is set for Thursday in Kalamazoo.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling this investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

