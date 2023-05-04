Senate Republicans pressure the President to compromise as debt ceiling deadline looms

The President has invited GOP leaders to the White House next week.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will meet with Republican leaders next week to try to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling. Meanwhile, the United States Treasury says the nation could default as soon as June 1st if lawmakers don’t act.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans continued to pressure the President to negotiate government spending cuts, before they’d agree to raise the debt ceiling. They want the bill that passed the House last week to be the starting point for negotiations at the White House. As for talk of an extension, Senator Rick Scott of Florida and other Republicans said they don’t support it.

“It’s all up to Joe Biden If he comes to his senses and shows up, he’ll get a deal done,” said Sen. Scott, who added that President Biden should be agreeing to negotiations every day to get the debt ceiling deal done.

The President has already promised to veto the House bill, that passed last week along party lines. It would raise the debt ceiling, and cut billions in federal spending. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who chairs the appropriations committee, said the House GOP bill would have a devastating impact on families. She called it a political bill to satisfy Republicans far right members.

“Cutting back essential provisions from families, for our communities at a time when we’re trying to get our economy back on track. Cutting jobs, hurting people who are just trying to make it today on SNAP. I mean it is just horrendous. So what they offered us was chaos or chaos. The answer is no. Do your job. Pay our bills. Pay our debt,” she said.

Republicans argue, their plan is reasonable and that it would rescind unspent pandemic relief, left over from COVID-19.

The President will meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on May 9th.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership
If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email...
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Latest News

Ex-Indiana schools chief McCormick enters governor’s race
The program is free to participants and is available to kids of all ages throughout Michiana.
Notre Dame Children’s Choir celebrates 10th anniversary season
Mark Doerries, the artistic director for the Notre Dame Children’s Choir, joined Melissa...
Notre Dame Children’s Choir celebrating 10th anniversary season
Police were called just before 6:05 p.m. to the 6400 block of W. Olson Road on reports of a...
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Fulton County
Police say the victim underwent surgery and remains in the hospital as he recovers from...
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road