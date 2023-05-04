Rep. Yakym awards veterans with medals in Mishawaka

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Second Congressional District Representative Rudy Yakym is honoring veterans in our community.

It’s all part of his “Helping Hoosier Veterans” tour. His office helped two veterans receive medals they earned. The awards included an Army Achievement medal and a Korean War Service medal. Rep. Yakym says one of his priorities is advocating on veterans’ behalf.

He also says many of his family members are veterans, so for him, this bit is personal.

“So, for me, this is really personal. Not only to my family, but it’s also personal for our country,” Rep. Yakym said. “To know and understand that our veterans are people who went to war for us, and they deserve a federally elected representative who is willing to go to war for them... If you earned a medal in war that you never received, reach out to our office. We will partner with you, and we will make sure that you get that medal that you earned.”

Yakym says he plans to host more medal award ceremonies in the future. And will help veterans with any additional services they might need.

