Rep. Rudy Yakym answers questions on debt ceiling, GOP budget bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district stopped by 16 Morning News Now on Thursday to answer questions about the debt ceiling, GOP budget bill, and his Helping Hoosier Veterans Tour.

Tricia Sloma : America’s debt bill is coming due soon. And if Washington can’t agree on a solution, a default is possible. Rudy, this seems like a no-win situation. How can we find middle ground between the White House saying raising the debt ceiling should have no strings attached, and House Republicans who want to cut spending no matter what?

Rep. Yakym : As you’ve seen in the last two weeks, House Republicans are the only ones who have actually done their job in Washington. We have passed a debt ceiling package out of the House, we’ve sent it over to the Senate, and what we’ve been saying for the last 90 days is that we should negotiate with each other.

The American people expect us to negotiate with each other. There’s historic precedence for us doing that when we have a debt ceiling coming up. We’ve asked the president to do just that.

Tricia Sloma : Some of the topics though are things that people say Democrats will never agree to.

Rep. Yakym : That’s why we should negotiate. Finally, what we’ve seen from the president here in the last few days is he’s called the leaders of the House and the Senate to the White House. That meeting is going to take place next week. And I’m hopeful that they’ll be able to come together, negotiate a package that’s good for the American people, that helps restore fiscal responsibility to Washington, and gets inflation under control.

Tricia Sloma : I have to ask, several military and veteran organizations have asked the GOP budget bill not to be passed unless there are protections for the VA included, but they weren’t. Should veterans be worried about this?

Rep. Yakym : No, they shouldn’t. I actually signed onto a letter earlier this week to the secretary of the VA asking them to stop using veterans as a political pawn, to stop misleading veterans over what the potential consequences to them would be.

From our perspective, there are over 60 veterans on the House Republican side. We have said very plainly — including our Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chair MIKE Bost — that we will not allow cuts to veterans’ benefits, period. End of story. They’ve earned those benefits, and we intend to make sure that we deliver on them.

Tricia Sloma : Should those protections be in writing though?

Rep. Yakym : We’re happy to put them in writing, and we’ve said that we would certainly do that through the appropriations process.

Tricia Sloma : You’re actually on a tour right now called “Helping Hoosier Veterans.” What are you hoping to accomplish with that?

Rep. Yakym : We’ve traveled the entire 2nd congressional district this week, meeting with various veterans’ organizations, meeting with our county veterans service officers, hearing what’s on their minds and finding out the best ways that we can partner with our veterans and be their voice — not only here in the district, but also in Washington.

Later on today, I’ll be doing one of my favorite parts of the job, and that is presenting a few different veterans with medals that they earned in war, but never received. So, we partnered with them, we went to the military to help to procure those medals for the veterans, and we’ll be having a ceremony later today to present those to the veterans.

