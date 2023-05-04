Police investigating after victim dropped off at hospital with apparent gunshot wounds

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a male in his late teens was dropped off at a hospital after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Wagner Avenue on multiple reports of gunfire around 5:44 p.m. When police arrived, the male victim was dropped off at Elkhart General Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim reported being shot in the area of Wagner Avenue and the 1300 block of Delaware Street.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

