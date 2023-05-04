1 in critical condition after shooting on Edison Road

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in the South Bend and Mishawaka area.

The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Edison Road Wednesday evening.

Police say that a man is in critical condition after being shot once. He has been transported to the hospital and will undergo surgery.

16 News Now has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

Multiple officers on scene outside of a Family Dollar on Edison Road.
Multiple officers on scene outside of a Family Dollar on Edison Road.(WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

