1 in critical condition after shooting on Edison Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in the South Bend and Mishawaka area.

The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Edison Road Wednesday evening.

Police say that a man is in critical condition after being shot once. He has been transported to the hospital and will undergo surgery.

16 News Now has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

Multiple officers on scene outside of a Family Dollar on Edison Road. (WNDU)

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.